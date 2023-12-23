Podziemski is listed as probable ahead of Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers due to low back soreness.

Podziemski is dealing with a lower back injury he suffered against the Celtics on Dec. 19 but he hasn't been forced to miss any time to this point. The rookie guard is averaging 9.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals in 29.0 minutes per game over his last five appearances.