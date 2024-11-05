Podziemski (illness) is listed as available for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Podziemski tried to play through an illness Monday in Washington, but he ended up calling it a night in the third quarter. Before moving to the bench in favor of Stephen Curry (ankle) and Gary Payton on Monday, Podziemski had drawn three straight starts while Curry was sidelined and averaged 14.7 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals in 36.7 minutes per game. With Curry back, Podziemski likely won't see that type of usage moving forward, but he's a key part of the Warriors' deep and talented backcourt this season.