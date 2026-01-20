Podziemski provided 24 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 135-112 victory over Miami.

Podziemski's secondary numbers have propped up his recent fantasy totals, but he matched them withhis best scoring total of the year in the decisive win. With Jimmy Butler (knee) presumably out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, Podziemski should emerge as part of a rotation that will utilize combos of Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton (knee), Gary Payton and Gui Santos (ankle) to account for the missing output.