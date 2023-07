Podziemski tallied 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 100-94 Summer League loss to Sacramento.

Podziemski was the 19th overall pick in the 2023 Draft, and he figures to garner a major role for Golden State's Summer League squad over the next two weeks. The 6-foot-5 guard is incredibly skilled offensively, but he'll have to prove he can compete defensively if he's going to carve out an NBA role as a rookie.