Podziemski will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Podziemski and Kevon Looney are joining the first unit, while Andrew Wiggins and Trayce Jackson-Davis will slide to the bench. The Warriors making another change is a hardly a surprise, as coach Steve Kerr is trying to shake things up to get his team back on track with a 17-19 record so far. As a starter this season, Podziemski holds averages of 10.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.6 three-pointers.
