Podziemski won't start Saturday against the Mavericks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Podziemski will move to the bench as head coach Steve Kerr wants to tweak the lineup, playing Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and Klay Thompson from the start all together. Podziemski is averaging 8.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game when playing off the bench this season.
