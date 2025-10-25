default-cbs-image
Podziemski is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Podziemski started the Warriors' first two games of the season, but he'll slot back to a role while Quinten Post moves to the first unit. Podziemski scored 11 points and grabbed three rebounds in Thursday's overtime win over the Nuggets.

