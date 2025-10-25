Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Moving to bench role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Podziemski is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Podziemski started the Warriors' first two games of the season, but he'll slot back to a role while Quinten Post moves to the first unit. Podziemski scored 11 points and grabbed three rebounds in Thursday's overtime win over the Nuggets.
