Podziemski won't start in Tuesday's game against the Suns, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

With Quinten Post entering the starting five, Podziemski will slide to the second unit. Over three regular-season appearances off the bench thus far, the 22-year-old shooting guard has averaged 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 25.0 minutes per contest.