Podziemski won't start in Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Quinten Post will replace Podziemski in the starting lineup for the second time this season. Over four regular-season appearances, the 22-year-old guard has averaged 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.3 minutes per game. He's also shooting 45.0 percent from three-point range.