Podziemski ended with 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Thursday's 99-98 loss to the Suns.

While most of his teammates struggled with their shot and finished with a negative differential, Podziemski scored efficiently and recorded a team-best plus/minus rating of plus-15. He hit some tough, clutch shots down the stretch and did a nice job of pushing the pace, but unfortunately, the end result was another loss for the Warriors.