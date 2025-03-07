Podziemski (back) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Nets after logging one minute, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Podziemski exited early in the first quarter due to lower back soreness, and the team has now shut him down for the rest of the evening. Look for Buddy Hield, Gary Payton and Gui Santos to see an uptick in minutes in Podziemski's absence.