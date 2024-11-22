Podziemski (nose) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Podziemski was hit in the face late in Wednesday's win over the Hawks, but the X-rays were negative. The fact that the second-year guard is not on the injury report suggests he shouldn't have limitations going forward, and that the hit to the nose will end up being nothing more than just a scare. Podziemski is averaging 7.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season.
