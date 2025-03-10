Podziemski (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Podziemski will miss a second consecutive game due to a back injury that he suffered in Thursday's win against the Nets. The Warriors will have two days off after Monday's game, so Podziemski will have extra time to recover ahead of Thursday's contest against the Kings. Gary Payton and Buddy Hield should continue to see increased minutes off the bench due to the absence of Podziemski.