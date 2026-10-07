Podziemski (rest) won't travel with the Warriors for Wednesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Podziemski is coming off a strong showing in Tuesday's 124-98 preseason win over the Lakers, finishing with 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 19 minutes. Golden State is resting several rotation players on the second half of a preseason back-to-back, and Podziemski should have another opportunity to suit up Saturday against Sacramento.