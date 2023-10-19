Podziemski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Podziemski has appeared in three games for the Warriors during the preseason, and his best effort came when he posted 10 points and 10 assists against the Lakers on Oct. 13. He will come off the bench here since the Warriors will start Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the backcocurt.