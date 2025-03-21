Podziemski contributed 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 117-114 victory over the Raptors.

Stephen Curry is expected to miss the start of Golden State's six-game road trip while he receives treatment for his pelvic contusion. With Curry out at leas one game, Podziemski is likely to see a bump in usage in the meantime. Podziemski has fared well in his last two outings, averaging 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.5 three-pointers.