Podziemski chipped in 17 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 104-93 victory over the Bucks.

Stephen Curry (rest) sat this game out, allowing Podziemski to fill in as the starter. Podziemski has been trending up in recent games, posting 10th-round value in nine-category formats over his last 10 games with averages of 13.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.9 three-pointers.