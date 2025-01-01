Podziemski (abdomen) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
Podziemski suffered an abdominal strain in Saturday's win against the Suns and isn't ready to get back on the floor for the Warriors. Dennis Schroder and Buddy Hield will likely see a bump in minutes, especially with Gary Payton (calf) also sidelined.
More News
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Clean MRI, considered day-to-day•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Won't play against Cleveland•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Leaves early with abdominal strain•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Drops season-high 21 in loss•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Coming off bench•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Decent stat line Friday•