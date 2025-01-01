Share Video

Podziemski (abdomen) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 76ers.

Podziemski suffered an abdominal strain in Saturday's win against the Suns and isn't ready to get back on the floor for the Warriors. Dennis Schroder and Buddy Hield will likely see a bump in minutes, especially with Gary Payton (calf) also sidelined.

