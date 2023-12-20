Podziemski won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Celtics due to a lower back strain, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. The rookie guard will finish with the contest five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes.

Podziemski exited Tuesday's game versus the Celtics with 0:56 remaining in the second quarter after absorbing a hard hit on a boxout. Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody are candidates to receive extended minutes in his absence. Podziemski's status for Friday's matchup with Washington is uncertain.