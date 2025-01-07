Podziemski (abdomen) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
Podziemski will miss his fifth consecutive outing due to a right-abdominal strain. However, he is now listed as out due to injury management, which means he could be nearing a return to game action. With the 21-year-old sidelined, Moses Moody and Buddy Hield are candidates for a bump in minutes. Podziemski's next chance to feature will come Thursday against Detroit.
