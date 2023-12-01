Podziemski provided 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's 120-114 win over the Clippers.

With Chris Paul (lower leg), Andrew Wiggins (finger) and Gary Payton (calf) all sidelined, Podziemski played 30-plus minutes for the second time in his career. When given extended playing time, the rookie has yet to disappoint, averaging 12.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists when playing at least 23 minutes this season (six times). If the aforementioned trio remains out, Podziemski should continue to handle sizable usage as the leader of the second unit.