Podziemski produced 14 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 95-85 win over the Rockets in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
The second-year guard was the only Warrior to score in double digits other than Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, although the latter two combined for 56 points. Podziemski's defense was also a big factor in the Rockets being held to 39.1 percent shooting from the floor and a woeful 20.7 percent from three-point range. Podziemski has recorded multiple steals in four straight appearances, and through 10 games in April he's averaging 15.6 points, 6.1 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.9 threes and 1.3 steals.
More News
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Efficient 19 points with full line•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Stays hot despite loss•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Drops 26 points in victory•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Drills eight three-pointers in win•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Erupts for big line•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Remains consistent•