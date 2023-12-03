Podziemski chipped in 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 loss to the Clippers.

Podziemski and Moses Moody gave the Warriors a huge lift down the stretch of this game, and coach Steve Kerr was raving about both players in the post-game conference. The Warriors could get Chris Paul (leg) and Andrew Wiggins (finger) back before their next game on Wednesday, but Podziemski has made a strong case for more minutes. In his last two appearances, Podziemski has averaged 12.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers.