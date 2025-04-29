Podziemski recorded 26 points (9-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 40 minutes during Monday's 109-106 win over the Rockets in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Jimmy Butler led the Warriors in scoring with 27 points, but Podziemski nearly matched him in the best performance of his brief playoff career. The second-year guard failed to score a point at all over 14 minutes in Game 2 however, so Monday's effort, while impressive, isn't necessarily a sign of better things to come. Podziemski will try to stay productive in Game 5 on Wednesday as the Warriors look to advance to the second round.