Podziemski produced 10 points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 109-108 win over the Spurs.

Podzeimski was sent back to the bench after Stephen Curry's return earlier in the week, and it appears that he will remain there in the short term. Coach Steve Kerr elected to run with Will Richard and Moses Moody alongside Curry for both games against San Antonio, a trend that's likely to continue when the team takes on the Pelicans this weekend. Podziemski's numbers have been nothing special despite starting seven of 14 games this season.