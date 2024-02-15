Podziemski chipped in 25 points (9-12 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 130-125 loss to the Clippers.

Podziemski's solid line helped the Warriors with four consecutive shots to begin the game, and he also nailed all five of his three-point attempts. Podziemski got rattled by a flagrant foul from Mason Plumlee in the fourth quarter, and the Warriors' defense pulled a conspicuous disappearing act around the same time. The rookie will be in action over the weekend after earning a spot in the Rising Stars game during the All-Star festivities.