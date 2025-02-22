Podziemski contributed 21 points (9-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 132-108 victory over Sacramento.

Podziemski earned his second consecutive start over Buddy Hield, generating another double-digit scoring performance. The guard's result matched his second-highest scoring total of the season, and i appear that he'll play a key role with the new-look Warriors down the stretch, especially if he continues to start over Hield.