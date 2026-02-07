Podziemski (illness) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Podziemski was able to play through an illness during Thursday's 101-97 win over the Suns, though he finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assists over just 12 minutes. It appears he's on track to play Saturday, though he could operate off the bench if he's not feeling 100 percent.