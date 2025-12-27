Podziemski (abdomen) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Podziemski is dealing with a left abdominal contusion but is still likely to suit up against Toronto on Sunday. The third-year shooting guard has averaged 14.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 29.4 minutes per game off the bench in his last five outings. He has recorded 55.3/40.0/72.7 shooting splits over that stretch.