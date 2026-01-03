Podziemski registered 12 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 131-94 loss to the Thunder.

With Stephen Curry (ankle) and Jimmy Butler (illness) both missing from the lineup, Podziemski got his first start since Dec. 4 and delivered a well-rounded performance. The third-year guard has been a consistent contributor for the Warriors, scoring in double digits in 11 of 14 games since the beginning of December and averaging 12.6 points, 4.2 boards, 3.6 assists and 2.1 threes in 26.1 minutes while shooting 43.3 percent from long distance.