Podziemski closed Monday's 112-102 win over the Spurs with 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes.

Podziemski was moved to the bench in favor of Klay Thompson, but coach Steve Kerr's rotations tend to change quite a lot. Fantasy managers will just be relieved to see that Podziemski's minutes remained high, and he'll continue to see extra usage while Stephen Curry recovers from his ankle issue.