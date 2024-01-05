Podziemski finished Thursday's 130-127 loss to Denver with 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 28 minutes.

Across his three games since being removed from the starting lineup, Podziemski is averaging 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.3 minutes. The rookie guard is shooting an impressive 56.0 percent from the field and 58.3 percent from the free-throw line over that span. Podziemski has shown that he can produce at a consistent rate, whether starting or coming off the bench.