Podziemski recorded 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five steals, four rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 98-83 Summer League win over the Hornets.

Podziemski struggled from the free-throw line Wednesday but had solid overall efficiency. Defense is a concern for the rookie guard at the next level, so his ability to create turnovers at a high rate is a good sign.