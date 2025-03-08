Podziemski (back) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons.
Podziemski left Thursday's game against the Nets almost immediately due to lower back soreness. If the second-year guard is ruled out against Detroit, the Warriors will likely lean on Buddy Hield and Gary Payton to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.
