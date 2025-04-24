Podziemski is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to illness.

Podziemski was a late addition to the Warriors' injury report Wednesday afternoon due to a stomach illness, and although he suited up, Podziemski went back to the locker room after the first quarter and is now questionable to return. Pat Spencer and Buddy Hield figure to see an uptick in minutes while Podziemski is idle.