Podziemski finished with five points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes during Friday's 140-131 victory over the Bulls.

Podziemski moved back to the bench Friday, serving up another poor performance. He has now scored fewer than six points in three straight games, coming back to earth after establishing himself as a must-roster player only a month ago. His minutes continue to hover around 26 per game, making him hard to trust right now. He is someone who can be rostered in 12-team formats but is almost certainly going to find himself on the chopping block in a lot of leagues.