Podziemski registered seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Lakers.

Podziemski started this game, but Golden State's lineups could be fluid a lot of nights depending on matchups. Some nights, Podziemski could come off the bench if the Warriors decide to add more size to the first unit in Al Horford. Podziemski's workload was encouraging Tuesday, but his role in the offense left a lot to be desired.