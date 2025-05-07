Podziemski amassed three points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 99-88 win over Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Although Podziemski had a quiet showing in the Game 1 win, the Warriors may need a lot more from him going forward -- Stephen Curry tweaked his left hamstring Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined through Game 4. Through eight playoff games, Podziemski is averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.8 steals in 30.1 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Will start Game 7•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Moving to bench Friday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Pops for 26 in Game 4 win•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Blanked while battling illness•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Cleared for return•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Questionable to return•