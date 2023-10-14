Podziemski contributed 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and a blocked shot over 26 minutes against the Lakers in a 129-125 exhibition win Friday.

Podziemski struggled from beyond the arc, but that was really the only negative aspect of his performance. The 19th overall pick in the 2023 Draft has looked great over his first two preseason NBA contests, averaging 10.5 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Podziemski may be helping his playing-time outlook with his performance thus far, though it's still hard to see him getting enough minutes to be a viable fantasy asset given the depth of Golden State's backcourt.