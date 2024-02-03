Podziemski closed with 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, 14 assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 121-101 victory over the Grizzlies.

Podziemski returned to the bench after a spot start in Klay Thompson's absence Tuesday, but that didn't impact his production. In fact, the rookie guard tallied a career-best assist total, doubling his previous high of seven that he notched against Portland on Dec. 23. Podziemski actually played more minutes (34) than Thompson (27) on Friday, and while that isn't likely to become a trend, it's worth noting that the former hasn't played fewer than 25 minutes in a game since mid-December. His production hasn't been consistent enough to make him a must-roster player in standard fantasy leagues, but given Podziemski's performance Friday, he's at least worth keeping an eye on to see if he can start to put together useful stat lines on a consistent basis.