Podziemski supplied 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 137-131 overtime win over the Mavericks.

Podziemski bounced back with a solid total after struggling through a rough four-game stretch where he averaged only 10.0 points. The third-year pro has been indispensable during Stephen Curry's (knee) extended absence. Given the Warriors' playoff position with only 10 games remaining, he'll continue to receive maximum opportunity for production with a regular-season return from Curry becoming increasingly unlikely.