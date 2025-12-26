Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Records eight rebounds in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Podziemski posted 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes during Thursday's 126-116 win over Dallas.
Podziemski contributed the third-most rebounds in the game while making half of his field-goal attempts against the Mavericks. The guard also extended a streak of five games with more than 10 points as he continued to play a considerable role despite coming off the bench.
