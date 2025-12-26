Podziemski posted 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes during Thursday's 126-116 win over Dallas.

Podziemski contributed the third-most rebounds in the game while making half of his field-goal attempts against the Mavericks. The guard also extended a streak of five games with more than 10 points as he continued to play a considerable role despite coming off the bench.