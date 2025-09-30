Podziemski (abdomen) is fully healthy for the start of training camp, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

After undergoing surgery back in mid-June to repair a core muscle injury, Podziemski is facing no restrictions ahead of the upcoming season. The 2023 first-rounder is set to handle a significant role for the Warriors in 2025-26, though it remains to be seen if he'll start over Buddy Hield at shooting guard. Following the new year in 2024-25, Podziemski averaged 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.2 minutes per game over his final 34 regular-season outings.