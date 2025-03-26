Podziemski finished with 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 112-86 loss to Miami.

Podziemski is having a more prominent role on offense due to the absence of Stephen Curry (pelvis), and the second-year guard has proven he can handle the role. There are games in which his shot hasn't been falling regularly, but more often than not, he's doing a solid job across the board. Over his last four outings, Podziemski is averaging 16.3 points per game while making 50 percent of his three-point attempts.