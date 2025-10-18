Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Returns Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Podziemski sustained a left hip contusion in Friday's preseason game against the Clippers but returned with 3:50 remaining in the first quarter, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.
Podziemski exited the game with 9:39 remaining in the opening quarter and required assistance walking to the locker room. However, he has since returned and will likely be good to go the rest of the way.
