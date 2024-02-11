Podziemski will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Suns.
This is an expected move with Klay Thompson returning to the lineup after missing Thursday's game against the Pacers due to illness. While filling in for Thompson, Podziemski had nine points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes.
