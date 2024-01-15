Podziemski will come off the bench in Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Podziemski started in place of Stephen Curry (rest) against the Bucks, but with Curry's return, Podziemski will revert to his bench role. Podziemski has been very solid in his 10 starts this season, averaging 11.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks over 30.0 minutes -- not much different than what he's done off the bench recently.