Podziemski (knee) returned to Monday's game against the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
Podziemski was briefly evaluated in the locker room after appearing to tweak his right knee, but he was able to check back in with 2:30 left in the third quarter. He'll presumably be a full go the rest of the way.
