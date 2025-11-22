Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Returns to reserves
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Podziemski will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Podziemski made a start Wednesday with the Warriors down three starters, but he'll return to the second unit Friday. In nine games with the reserves, Podziemski is averaging 10.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 25.8 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Drawing spot start•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Posts 10 points in reserve role•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Starting Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Questionable for Wednesday•