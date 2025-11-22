default-cbs-image
Podziemski will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Podziemski made a start Wednesday with the Warriors down three starters, but he'll return to the second unit Friday. In nine games with the reserves, Podziemski is averaging 10.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 25.8 minutes.

