Podziemski is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Bucks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Podziemski will replace Klay Thompson in the starting five Wednesday after missing the last two games with a knee injury. The rookie guard is averaging 10.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 32.8 minutes across his last 10 starts.
